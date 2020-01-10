I stand for justice, Daim says on release of audio clips

PETALING JAYA: Former finance minister Daim Zainuddin today said he “stood for justice” in the wake of the decision by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to release audio recordings allegedly linking Najib Razak and the 1MDB case.

“I only stand for justice. Justice and truth. That’s all,” he said when asked for his opinion on the move by the anti-graft agency, a decision which has drawn criticisms from several lawyers.

Daim was speaking to reporters after an event in Shah Alam.

On Wednesday, MACC had released nine audio clips purportedly featuring Najib, his wife Rosmah Mansor, ex-MACC chief Dzulkifli Ahmad as well as the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed Zayed Al Nahyan, in discussions over dealings linked to 1MDB and SRC International.

The clips have since been handed over to the police for investigation.

Meanwhile, Daim, who also previously chaired the Council of Eminent Persons, said Malaysia must be prepared to deal with “problems all over the world”, citing the tension in the Middle East and the protests in Hong Kong as examples.

“Hopefully, it doesn’t affect us but, of course, anything that happens in the world will affect us, so we must be prepared.”



