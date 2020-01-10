JPJ to probe 2 officers in viral video of assault on motorcyclist

GEORGE TOWN: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) today said it would carry out an immediate investigation into a viral video showing its officers assaulting a motorcyclist.

In a statement, it said disciplinary action, including termination, could be taken against the officers if they were found to have flouted the law.

“JPJ’s top management views issues related to integrity seriously and will not compromise on any form of misconduct by its officers,” it said.

A 45-second video recorded by another motorist showed the two officers trying to apprehend the motorcyclist who had crashed into a roadside ditch.

An officer is seen assaulting the motorcyclist, throwing punches and kicking the man in the crotch, causing him to drop to his knees. The motorcyclist was then seen removing his helmet in a sign of defeat. The video was then cut off.

The other officer was seen standing by as his colleague assaulted the motorcyclist.

A Toyota Fortuner SUV with JPJ’s livery and the number plates “JPJ 169” was also seen blocking the single carriageway. JPJ did not say where the alleged incident happened.



