MCA demands DAP man apologise over misappropriation claim

PETALING JAYA: MCA has issued a letter of demand to a DAP assemblyman insisting that he apologise for claiming the party had misappropriated RM150 million in public funds.

MCA spokesman Mike Chong said they had to resort to legal action as Chong Zhemin had refused to apologise for slandering the party despite being given ample opportunity to do so.

“To put an end to this madness, we are taking legal steps so that the truth will come to light,” he said in a statement.

Chong Zhemin had alleged that MCA had “hijacked” funds to build a private hospital with Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (Utar). Utar is owned by MCA.

The Keranji assemblyman is alleged to have made these claims on social media earlier this year. MCA has dismissed the allegations.

Chong said the health ministry had on Tuesday clarified that the project had been cancelled and that the money had not disbursed.

He said the ministry’s clarification proved that Chong Zhemin’s claims were baseless.

“However, Chong Zhemin remains nonchalant and ignorant to these facts, opting to continue slandering MCA shamelessly.”

MCA is giving Chong Zhemin seven days to retract his remarks on social media, apologise and promise not to slander the party.

They are also demanding “reasonable reimbursement as well as the remittance of court fees”.



