No progress on MA63 despite BN’s 50 years in power, says Shafie

KIMANIS: Warisan president Shafie Apdal has urged Sabahans, especially those in Kimanis, not to be taken in by the empty promises made by Barisan Nasional (BN) including on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Shafie said BN was exploiting issues to gain the support of voters in the Kimanis by-election on Jan 18.

“(BN) has long (been in power). This is yet another promise (to fully implement MA63 if BN was returned to power). Stop talking… it has been 50 years (BN’s rule in Sabah). Enough, the people of Sabah are not stupid,” he told reporters after a meet-the-people session held at the Seladang District Voting Centre in Kampung Tengah, Bongawan, near here last night.

Yesterday, it was reported that BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi promised to fully implement the MA63 if BN was returned to power.

Shafie, who is also Sabah Chief Minister, said for 50 years, BN was given the opportunity to rule the state but it failed to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

He said even though Warisan and Pakatan Harapan had only ruled the state and country for one year, many things in MA63 had been agreed upon, including the takeover of Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) and the transfer of the management of Pulau Sipadan and Pulau Ligitan to the Sabah government.

Shafie also said under the 2020 Budget, the special grant from the federal government for Sabah, which had not been reviewed since 1969, was doubled to RM53.4 million.

“When PH and Warisan rule the state and country, the prime minister (Dr Mahathir Mohamad) chaired the MA63 Committee. Previously, it was not the prime minister who chaired the committee.

“We are grateful to Dr Mahathir for his concern and responsibility to listen to the voice of Malaysians in Sabah, “ he said.

Shafie also urged Kimanis residents to translate their support into votes, to ensure victory for Warisan candidate Karim Bujang so that more development would be brought into the area.

The Kimanis parliamentary by-election on Jan 18 will see a straight fight between Karim and BN candidate Mohamad Alamin.

Early voting has been fixed for Jan 14.



