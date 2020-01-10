No Vellfire, govt to stick to Proton Perdana for ministers, deputies

PUTRAJAYA: Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng has confirmed that the government will stick to the Proton Perdana as the official vehicle for Cabinet ministers and their deputies.

Lim said initially, the company chosen to supply the cars had suggested the Toyota Vellfire as one of the options for the official vehicle.

“We wanted to maintain the Proton Perdana but the supplier initially said they did not have enough for all the ministers and their deputies,” he told a press conference after delivering his first monthly address to finance ministry staff for the year.

“We have just got confirmation that there are enough Proton Perdana cars, so we will be using them … there is no problem.”

He said the Cabinet committee had awarded the contract and would be announcing the name of the supplier soon.

It was recently reported that Cabinet ministers and senior government officials would be provided Toyota Vellfires and Honda Accords, respectively, as official vehicles.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had said the government would appoint a new company to supply the vehicles, following the end of a 25-year government concession with Spanco Sdn Bhd (Spanco) last year.

On a separate matter, Lim said there would be be a “double-barrel effect” on budget spending this year.

This, he said, was due to delays in distributing Budget 2019 allocations to some agencies in some ministries, as a result of which funds for both Budgets 2019 and 2020 would be spent this year.

On the higher GDP growth forecast for 2020, Lim attributed this to improvements in commodity prices, receding fears surrounding the United States-China trade war, and good institutional reforms.

It was reported that Malaysia will be maintaining a 4.8% GDP growth target for the year, despite a World Bank downward forecast of 4.5%.

The World Bank had reported that Malaysia’s GDP growth was expected to inch down to 4.5% year-on-year in 2020 and 2021.



