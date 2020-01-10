Nora Anne’s parents slam ‘unfathomable’ NFA label over teen’s death

PETALING JAYA: The parents of Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin, who died while on holiday in Negeri Sembilan last year, are demanding an explanation into the decision by the Attorney-General’s Chambers to classify her death as “no further action” (NFA).

In expressing shock over the decision, Meabh and Sebastien Quoirin said the NFA label meant that “essentially” there will be no inquest into the death.

Nora Anne was reported missing on Aug 4 last year and was found dead in a ravine 2.5km from the resort after a 10-day search.

A post-mortem revealed that she had died of gastrointestinal bleeding, probably from hunger and stress. Authorities said no foul play was involved.

Last month, her parents had called for an inquest into her disappearance and death, maintaining their belief that a “criminal element” was involved.

On Wednesday, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Huzir Mohamed said the AGC’s decision was based on the earlier report which had classified the case as a “sudden death”.

Nora’s parents also said that to date, they have only received a short explanation from the pathologist who confirmed the cause of death as gastrointestinal bleeding and an ulcer.

However, they argued that this was only a brief extract of what will be the full post-mortem report, which is as yet still unavailable.

They said it is critical to obtain a full report which may reveal other significant details that contributed to Nóra’s death. They also said it was “utterly unacceptable” that they had not received a single update from Malaysia since their daughter’s death.

“The AGC’s decision prevents justice from being done. As we have stressed from the beginning of this case, it is crucial to understand how Nóra came to be found where she was.

“As a vulnerable child, with significant physical and mental challenges, we strongly refute any conclusion that Nóra was alone for the entire duration of her disappearance,” they said in a statement, adding that they had repeatedly asked police to answer their questions, only for them to fall on deaf ears.

They said they could not understand why such a harrowing and mysterious case could be labelled NFA without undergoing the full process.

“And the total refusal to communicate with us is both insulting and unfathomable.”

The parents have filed a civil suit against the resort where they had stayed, claiming they had failed to ensure the safety and security of the premises.



