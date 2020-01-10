Patriot welcomes release of tape recordings by MACC

PETALING JAYA: The National Patriots Association (Patriot) has welcomed the release of alleged audio recordings of Najib Razak and several officials linked to 1MDB and SRC International by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), saying its action is to be commended and not ridiculed.

Commenting on the release of the recordings by MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya on Wednesday, Patriots president Mohamed Arshad Raji said it would like to see swift action and an investigation into the alleged phone conversations.

He said Patriot was aware that Latheefa’s conduct of releasing the recordings may be sub judice and breach the rule of law, “but nothing in this new episode adds to the trial by media compared to what we already have”.

“The people are also tired of the protracted court cases regarding the 1MDB fiasco, while many more cases have yet to be brought to the courts.” he said in a statement today.

He said any breach of legal principles on Latheefa’s part “is for the learned judges to decide, if it need be”.

“Patriot is of the opinion that the conduct of the MACC chief commissioner and her team of dedicated officers in releasing the phone recordings is to be commended and not ridiculed.

“We were told that even the prime minister was not consulted about the press conference. This is a positive step towards institutionalising the MACC as a fully independent body.” he said.

Arshad also called on the authorities to focus on nation building and strengthening the economy.

“We need to raise employment and income level. Our quality of life and standard of living has to rise. There is so much to do.

“Let this coming Year of the Rat herald a harmonious, prosperous and progressive Malaysia, which is also our Patriot vision.” he said.



