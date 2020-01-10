PM briefed on 9 audio clips allegedly linked to 1MDB scandal

KUALA LUMPUR: Dr Mahathir Mohamad was today briefed on the audio clips revealed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), which could shed new light on the 1MDB scandal.

It is learnt that MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya met the prime minister for about 30 minutes at the Albukhary Foundation here this morning.

On Wednesday, MACC released nine audio clips featuring, among others, former prime minister Najib Razak, his wife Rosmah Mansor, ex-MACC chief Dzulkifli Ahmad and the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed Zayed Al Nahyan.

Latheefa had then said the clips had yet to be shown to Mahathir.

The disclosure of the recordings drew criticism from lawyers, who said it was illegal to wire tap phone conversations, and that it would lead to a trial by media.

Latheefa has since dismissed the criticism and handed over the audio files to the police.



