Road project on hill slope leaves condo residents worried

GEORGE TOWN: The construction of a short road on a hill slope at Mount Erskine here is causing fear among residents of a nearby condominium block of the likelihood of a landslide.

The project started without much notice about two years ago, but work stopped a few days ago. The cut slope has been left bare, giving many of the 1,000-odd residents of Mont Residences a chilling reminder of the Bukit Kukus landslide in 2018, which killed nine people.

The residents are also complaining about the sudden appearance of swarms of hikers around the work site. They say the hikers gather almost every day and picnic at the foot of the hill, setting up foldable tables, having snacks and drinking beer after their hikes.

Resident Wayne Ng, 31, said he was appalled by the negligence of the project managers. “No one should be allowed near a construction as it poses many risks,” he said.

He also spoke of a mud flood that happened when the road project began in May 2018, recalling that heavy rain caused mud to flow from the hills into the car park at the basement of one of the two condominium blocks.

The mud was about 2.3cm thick, he said.

The project contractors have since built a wall meant to protect the residents. But Ng said he did not feel reassured.

“Moreover, we had an unfettered view of the hill and its greens before this road was built. Now, we have to stare at an ugly wall,” he said.

Another resident, Darren Quah, 43, spoke of a “major problem” with dust, which he said was being continually blown into the residences by gusts of wind. He said he was concerned over the health of his young children.

Quah also complained about noise levels, saying he feared these would increase with the progress of the project.

A resident who refused to be named said the current noise levels were already annoying. “Work has been carried out even on the weekend and into the wee hours of the morning,” he said.

Mont Residences’ management committee has made several complaints to the state government but has yet to receive a response, according to a committee member who asked to be anonymous.

“The hill has been cut and we cannot stop the project. We understand that. But we are worried about our safety. Can the state government assure us of our safety?

“We also understand that the road project is part of a condition by the city council in approving an apartment project next door.

“We were told that every affordable home project must have an access road that is 15m wide,” he said.

An FMT check on the site found that there were some mud drains and sediment ponds required for hill slope projects. This requirement was pointed out by Public Works Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari, who said an investigation team would visit the site soon.

On Nov 18, the Penang Island City Council said the road was being constructed by a developer to allow cars to cross over to Mount Erskine Road through Persiaran Halia 3. The council also said a geotechnical expert team was on constant watch while soil nailing and guniting works were being carried out.



