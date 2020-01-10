RON97 down by 3 sen

PETALING JAYA: The price of RON97 petrol will go down by 3 sen to RM2.62 per litre from midnight until Jan 17.

The price of RON95 remains unchanged at RM2.08 per litre and diesel at RM2.18 per litre.

In a statement today, the finance ministry said that without subsidies, the price for RON95 and diesel would be RM2.32 per litre and RM2.46 per litre respectively under the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM).

The subsidy is expected to cost the government RM122.85 million for the one-week period from Jan 11-17.



