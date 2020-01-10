Talks going on to discuss replacement for Nuri helicopters

KUALA LUMPUR: The defence ministry is in discussions to identify new assets to replace the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Nuri helicopters, which are no longer in service.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said talks were still at the ministry level.

Once concluded, proposals for the new assets will presented to the Cabinet.

He said the defence ministry had its financial allocations and may have to rely on leasing helicopters for its operations.

He spoke after launching a charity sale collaboration between the Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Foundation and bubble tea operator Chatime.

This collaboration is in conjunction with the Warriors Fund 2019 campaign here today.

On Jan 7, RMAF chief General Ackbal Abdul Samad said 12 RMAF Nuri helicopters had been grounded and their services discontinued as they were too costly to maintain.

According to Ackbal, several types of aircraft had been identified to replace the Nuri.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said Chatime is willing to offer opportunities to armed forces veterans to open outlets nationwide.

“This would be a good opportunity for veterans to venture into a new career after retiring from the force.

“Also, with every new outlet set up by veterans, RM20,000 will be channelled into the Warriors Fund,” he said.

Besides this, Chatime has also agreed to contribute 30 sen from each cup sold at its 39 outlets to the Warrriors Fund, beginning Feb 29, he added.



