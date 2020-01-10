Two new polio cases detected in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Two new polio cases involving children have been detected in Sabah, making it three after a three-month-old boy from Tuaran was found with the virus on Dec 8 last year.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the new cases involve an 11-year-old boy from Kinabatangan and another boy, aged eight years, from Sandakan.

He said the World Health Organisation’s Polio Regional Reference Laboratory confirmed yesterday that the two boys had polio after stool samples were sent for analysis.

“The 11-year-old foreigner from Kinabatangan had no immunisation. He was treated with fever on Nov 17 last year.

“He was admitted to hospital on Dec 1 after complaining of back pain and could not walk. He is walking with the aid of a cane.

“The eight-year-old boy from Sandakan is also a foreigner and had no immunisation. He was having fever on Dec 9 and three days later, was unable to walk. He is presently on breathing support at the hospital,” he said in a statement.

Noor Hiusham said all three cases are in stable condition.

He said WHO also confirmed that the the three cases were genetically linked to the polio virus strain detected in the southern Philippines.

“Thorough investigation will be carried out on the source of the new infection. To date, 705 persons have been screened where the two boys are living and there had been no new infection detected.

“Some 65 children who missed their polio immunisation in the areas were also given the polio vaccines,” he said.

Noor Hisham said the health ministry would continue the measures it started on Dec 27 to control the spread of the polio and was targeting children aged below five to given two doses of the oral polio vaccine.



