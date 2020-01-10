Unlike Putrajaya, Sarawak won’t raise electricity, water tariffs, says CM

KUCHING: Sarawak Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg has assured that the state government will not increase the water and electricity tariffs.

“I heard Putrajaya has plans to increase the electricity tariffs but Sarawak will not increase the electricity and water tariffs,” he said during the “Rindok Digital” programme in Simunjan, today.

In fact, he said the state government was focused in making sure that everyone, including those living in longhouses, would enjoy sufficient electricity and water supply.

Abang Johari said the state government, led by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), had agreed to provide free electricity connections worth up to RM5,000 from the main power line to a home.

He said if the cost was over RM5,000, the state government would subsidise 70% of the balance.

On water supply, he said every household in urban and rural areas was given free water for the first RM5 of their monthly bill.

On another matter, Abang Johari said that the construction of the Gedong bridge was expected to be completed in three years’ time.

The project, worth RM50 million, is said to facilitate travel from Gedong to Kuching.

“The travel time from Simunjan to Gedong will only be 40 minutes once the construction of the bridge is completed,” he said, adding that the allocation for the bridge had been handed over to the Public Works Department.

“We will deliver all of our promises, unlike some quarters who are ‘buruk siku’ (to take back what was previously given). Those people even promised to give us 20% oil royalty,” he said, referring to the withdrawal of development projects in the state by Putrajaya.

“I believe that when we have a responsible government and far-sighted leaders, we will definitely be able to achieve our vision of becoming a developed state by 2030,” he said.



