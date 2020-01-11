500 with Azmin at thanksgiving prayers after AG’s decision

GOMBAK: Mohamed Azmin Ali tonight attended a thanksgiving prayer session days after the Attorney-General decided not to prosecute individuals featured in a gay sex video, that had allegedly implicated the economic affairs minister.

Azmin and 500 others, including Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari, held special prayers at the Masjid Jamek Al-Amaniah Batu Caves, here.

They later had dinner.

On Thursday, Tommy Thomas said he would not be prosecuting individuals implicated in a sex video, citing the inability to identify the individuals concerned.

Last June, former PKR Santubong Youth chief Haziq Aziz shocked the nation with claims that he was one of the persons in several viral video clips which showed two men performing homosexual acts.

Haziq named Azmin as the other person in the videos. Azmin, however, denied the allegation, saying that it was aimed at killing his political career.

In an immediate response, Azmin expressed hope the decision by the attorney-general would put a stop to the slander, character assassination and smear campaigns against him.



