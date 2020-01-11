Cops record statement from 4 on Gamis’ anti-Jawi rally on Jan 1

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded statements from four individuals in connection with the rally called “Himpunan Bangkit Pertahankan Jawi, Haramkan Dong Zong” (“Rally to defend Jawi, Abolish Dong Zong”) held here on Jan 1.

Without disclosing the dates and names of the individuals involved, Kuala Lumpur police chief Mazlan Lazim said two more individuals would also be summoned to give statements pertaining to the rally, which was held without a police permit.

He said police took a serious view of the action of the Malaysian Muslim Students Coalition (Gamis) in organising the rally.

“The organisers also did not submit any notice under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 to hold the rally and police are investigating the case under Section 9 (5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after a security and crime prevention programme at the Seri Perak Public Housing in Sentul here.

Previously, the media had reported that 500 students from public universities attended the rally on New Year’s Day to defend the introduction of Jawi script in vernacular schools and to urge the government to ban Chinese educationist group Dong Zong for opposing plans to teach the script.

The rally was also held in response to criticism by DAP veteran leader Lim Kit Siang against the group.



