DBKL to work on special smoking zones, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad today said that Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will work closely with the housing and local government ministry in setting up designated smoking areas in public places in the city.

He said the initiative proved the strong cooperation between the local government ministry and the health ministry, and the fact that the rights of smokers had also been taken into consideration even though smoking is bad for health.

Local government minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said earlier this week that all the 155 local authorities who wished to set up special smoking areas in public places could apply for an allocation from her ministry.

A smoking ban has been enforced since Jan 1 at all eating places. Smokers can only smoke at a distance of 3m from outside the restaurant.



