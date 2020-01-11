Don’t adopt social media ways, Kadir urges mainstream media

JOHOR BAHRU: Mainstream media must abide by basic journalism ethics in turning out a news piece so that the information delivered is authentic and accurate, the prime minister’s media and communications adviser A Kadir Jasin said today.

He said mainstream media were currently aping the social media culture of issuing a news item without seeking an authentic source.

‘’The danger I see is that there are mainstream media with editors who have picked up the habit of the social media (airing news without authentic proof). In fact, I see mainstream media quoting from the social media whose sources are not sufficiently verified,’’ he said.

Kadir, who is also a PPBM Supreme Council member, said this to Bernama after speaking at a dialogue on “Building a High Culture in Malay Political Activism”, organised by Akademi Bina Bangsa (ABB) here today.

The dialogue was initiated in conjunction with a one-day social media course organised by ABB.

Kadir, a former newspaper editor, said he understood the curbs faced by mainstream media in turning out news daily, especially due to the laying off of personnel, but media practitioners should uphold journalism ethics.

‘’In the meantime, I also propose that society and the social media activists, especially from political parties, read the mainstream media again because responsible information is available in the mainstream media.

‘’Not just by writing on matters that cross our minds without any proof and support,’’ he added.



