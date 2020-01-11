Isn’t it a crime to distribute porn? says Najib

PETALING JAYA: Former premier Najib Razak has questioned whether distribution of pornographic material is no longer a crime, in the wake of a government decision not to press charges over a gay sex video allegedly involving a minister.

Najib said three events should have taken place, but speculated that they wouldn’t in the wake of the Attorney-General saying no further action would be taken because of difficulty in identifying the persons in the sex video.

In light of the Attorney-General’s decision, the minister concerned should sue Haziq Aziz, a former PKR divsional leader, who had claimed to be one of the two people in the sex video.

Haziq had claimed that the other person was PKR’s deputy president Azmin Ali, who is economic affairs minister. Azmin has strenuously denied he was involved and said the video was an attempt at political assassination.

On Thursday, the Attorney-General, Tommy Thomas, said he would not press charges as it was not possible to identify the persons involved, through facial recognition software, because of poor resolution of the video recordings.

Najib said Haziq should be prosecuted for making a false police report, and added: “Is making a false police report no longer a crime?”

He said those who had distributed the video to the mass media had been identified by police and had been detained for investigations.

Najib questioned if they would be prosecuted. “Will distribution of pornographic video be no longer a crime in future?” he said.



