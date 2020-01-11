Little girl found alone in Kajang, cops tracking down parents

KUALA LUMPUR: A two-year-old girl was found alone on Jalan Taman Megah 2A, Taman Megah in Kajang, near here, yesterday.

The child, sporting straight hair up to the neck and wearing a black t-shirt and long pants, was found at 2pm by the public.

Police are tracking down the parents or guardian of the child, said Kajang district police chief Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof.

“Based on her appearance, she is believed to be Malay or Indonesian and is in good health.

“The girl was sent to Kajang Hospital for a medical examination before being referred to the Social Welfare Department,” he said in a statement.

He urged those with information to contact the nearest police station or investigation officer Nurfaezatul Akma Rofiee at 017-5443931.



