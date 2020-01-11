Loyalty test for PPBM in ‘crucial’ Kimanis polls, says Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA: The Kimanis by-election in Sabah is a test of loyalty for supporters of PPBM, the party’s president, Muhyiddin Yassin said in a campaign event today.

Speaking at a PPBM event in Kimanis, he said: “This situation (by-election) is crucial and we need to show the spirit of goodwill between PPBM and Warisan as well as other parties in the Pakatan Harapan coalition.

“Our friendship with Warisan is serious. It so happens that the (Kimanis) by-election will test our loyalty to help Warisan win.”

Muhyiddin was speaking at a party gathering in Membakut at the home of its Kimanis divisional leader Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif.

Muhyiddin, who is deputy president of Pakatan Harapan, said Sabah was important to the ruling coalition.

“After winning the last general election, we have been given a mandate and the rakyat want to see problems resolved and a better life than before (under Barisan Nasional government),” he said, Bernama reported.

PPBM supporters should do their best to ensure a victory for Warisan’s candidate, Karim Bujang.

“We (government) at the federal level and the state (under Warisan) have made a joint commitment on these efforts…what is important is close cooperation to ensure that plans lined up for Sabah could be implemented for the benefit of Sabah people,” he added.

He said although the opposition had been critical of the PH government’s performance, it should remember that BN had saddled the country with massive debts during its 61-year reign.

Karim, 67, is up against BN’s Mohamad Alamin, 48, in a straight fight for the Kimanis parliamentary seat. Polling takes place on Jan 18.



