MP lodges tit-for-tat report in Wangsa Maju bazaar row

KUALA LUMPUR: Wangsa Maju MP Tan Yee Kew has lodged a police report against Mohd Ridzuan Abdullah, chairman of Ikhlas, the small and medium-scale entrepreneurs alliance.

She said she lodged the report after learning that 157 people had lodged a police report against her on the issue of alleged abuse of power pertaining to the relocation of traders to the new business site at the Bazaria Wangsa Maju, Setapak here.

“I deny all the allegations in all these reports because they are false and not true at all.

“I was told that all the contents of the police reports were the same and I believe that the same person had prepared them,” she said after lodging a police report at Setapak police station here.

Tan also believed those who lodged the reports had done so at Ridzuan’s instigation.

“I hope the police will investigate the matter and the false accusations in those 157 reports,” she said.

Tan has been at the centre of a dispute over the relocation of traders at the Danau Kota Uptown night bazaar site, which is being shut down by Kuala Lumpur City Hall.

More than 200 traders lodged a police report against Tan alleging abuse of power in the relocation to the nearby Bazaria Wangsa Maju, and the granting of new trading sites.



