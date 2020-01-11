Remember Lahat Datu incursion, Hisham warns over Sabah pass plan

KIMANIS: Former defence minister Hishammuddin Hussein last night warned of the danger of giving the Temporary Sabah Pass (PSS) to migrants, citing the Lahad Datu incursion in 2013 as a prime example.

Umno’s Hishammuddin said the PSS was related to matters of national security and that Sabah’s security would be in jeopardy if it was not implemented properly.

“Not many may have noted the security problem the country experienced during the bloody Lahad Datu incursion. If there is no proper screening or well-planned structure in place, we might realise the effects too late,” ,” he told reporters after a ceramah at Kampung Sinar Baru here.

Among the ministerial portfolios held by Hishammuddin while Barisan Nasional was in power were home and defence.

“I worry that if a decision is made without a detailed study, it will have a very, very dangerous impact on Sabah,” he said.

The home ministry had said there were 136,055 IMM13, Surat Burung-Burung and Census certificate holders eligible for the PSS in Sabah.

Hishammuddin denied the PSS was approved during BN rule and said Pakatan Harapan and Warisan leaders were just passing the blame to the coalition.

“If BN had started it, there would also have been objections and negative impacts at the time. When things don’t go their way, they blame us.”

On Jan 10, Sabah Chief Minister Mohd Shafie Apdal said Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin himself would provide evidence that the PSS was originally BN’s idea.

To this Hishammuddin said: “By bringing Muhyiddin into the debate, do you think it will convince the people of Sabah? No.”



