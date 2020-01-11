Replace Latheefa for releasing audio clips, says Wanita Umno chief

PETALING JAYA: Wanita Umno chief Noraini Ahmad wants Latheefa Koya removed as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner over the release of audio clips linked to the 1MDB and SRC International scandals

She said Latheefa had failed to carry out her role as the MACC chief and her action could strain Malaysia’s ties with the United Arab Emirates.

“We want her replaced as she has failed to carry out her duties well. The mistake she made is unacceptable. Her actions have damaged the MACC’s image.

“Are there no one in the commission who are qualified to give advice to Latheefa as her actions have obviously been driven by politics,” she said in a statement today.

On Wednesday, MACC released nine audio clips purportedly featuring former prime minister Najib Razak, his wife Rosmah Mansor, ex-MACC chief Dzulkifli Ahmad as well as the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed Zayed Al Nahyan, in discussions over dealings linked to 1MDB and SRC International.

Noraini said MACC is a neutral body and should not meddle to politics as it will create distrust among the people towards the agency.

She also wants Latheefa to “carefully study and fully understand” the MACC Act before taking any action that could damage the commission’s image.



