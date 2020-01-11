RM5,000 wedding incentive for Pahang men

PETALING JAYA: Pahang men getting married for the first time are to get a state government incentive payment of RM5,000 each, Pahang Menteri Besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said today.

The payment is one of seven incentives for improving the well-being of the people, he said at a constituency event in Benta, Bernama repored.

The seven incentives will cost the state government about RM40 million. They are:

first special wedding incentive payment of RM5,000 per person to a Pahang groom;

RM300 each in one-off special aid to single mothers and poor senior citizens;

RM1,000 each in one-off special payment for imams of mosques (kariah); and

RM10 million total cost of special health cards for senior citizens.

On another matter, Wan Rosdy said the state government was ready to consider appeals from land-owners against the new quit rent which came into effect this year.

Owners of plantations, industrial land and businesses could submit appeals to the Pahang Land and Mines Office along with supporting documents. The appeals would be brought to the Appeal Committee Meeting which will be set up soon.

“The new tax rate has been meticulously detailed and researched, however, it does not affect agricultural land of less than four hectares so as not to burden smallholders, villagers, Felda settlers and the B40 group.

“The increase is greater for industrial, commercial and agricultural areas over four hectares with the rates varying according to districts and locations and the type of business or farming,” he said after a meeting with the Benta state assembly community here today.

Wan Rosdy said the new rate was still among the lowest, when compared to other states.



