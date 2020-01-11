Sabah education minister denies threatening govt officials

KIMANIS: Warisan information chief Yusof Yacob has denied threatening government officials who support the opposition.

Yusof, who is also Sabah education and innovation minister, said Warisan did not adopt such an approach.

“I was just giving the government officials an understanding that they should not get involved in politics. They need to serve the current government.

“Warisan leads the Sabah government and is an ally of the Pakatan Harapan at the federal level.

“If they (civil servants) are politically active, they will not be able to deliver services to the people,” he said when met at the Kimanis Career Carnival in Membakut here today.

He was responding to a video clip which has gone viral on social media which claimed that Yusof, in a recent speech during the campaign for the Kimanis parliamentary by-election, had threatened to sack government officials who supported the opposition party.

Yusof said it was important for government officials not to be involved in politics so that they would be transparent in providing the best services to the people.

He said the actions of civil servants, who were criticising the administration, including on social media, did not reflect their work ethics as government officials.

“What is important is to maintain harmony, regardless of race, religion and political affiliation,” he said.



