‘Balik kampung’ drive by Warisan for crucial votes

KIMANIS: Warisan will launch a “balik kampung” campaign to encourage Kimanis voters to return home to vote on Saturday.

Warisan candidate Karim Bujang said of the 29,644 registered voters in Kimanis, about 2,000 are working in Kota Kinabalu, and 600 to 800 in Labuan.

In the last general election, Anifah Karim, contesting on a Barisan Nasional-Umno ticket, had won the seat by a 156-vote majority, securing 11,942 votes against Karim’s 11,786.

“We have had several meetings with the party’s chiefs from out of town and will be mobilising the campaign soon. It will be called ‘Cuti-cuti balik kampung’.

“The idea is for those working or residing outside Kimanis to return home to meet their parents, in-laws and relatives and to cast their votes in the by-election as well,” Karim told reporters during a walkabout in Membakut town today.

He believed the voters could enjoy an extended holiday if they returned to vote on Saturday and stay on until after Chinese New Year, which falls on Jan 25 and 26.

The Kimanis by-election, which follows a declaration by the courts that Anifah’s win is null and void, will see Karim taking on Umno candidate Mohamad Alamin in a straight fight.



