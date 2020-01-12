Dr M: Audio release same as showing Pavilion raid items

LANGKAWI: The disclosure of recorded telephone conversations involving former prime minister Najib Razak were likened today to the exposure of items seized in police raids two years ago.

Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the action of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s chief commissioner, Latheefa Koya, was no different from the publicity given to the raid on Najib’s home and other places.

Mahathir said when police raided an apartment at the Pavilion Residences in Kuala Lumpur in 2018, many items belonging to Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor were confiscated and shown to the public.

There was no difference with the disclosure of the audio clips, he said. “We do not hide things form the public until there is a trial,” he said to reporters after presenting prizes to the winners of the Royal Langkawi International Regatta tonight.

Earlier this week, Latheefa released nine sets of recordings of conversations between Najib and several officials, alleging a criminal conspiracy involving the highest levels.

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim earlier today had urged Latheefa to provide further explanation of her action in the face of widespread criticism.

Asked whether the MACC’s exposure could be regarded as unethical, Mahathir replied simply, “What’s unethical about it?”



