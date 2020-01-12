G25 trying to destroy Islam, says PAS leader after views on apostasy

PETALING JAYA: A PAS leader has hit out at the G25 group of former senior civil servants for speaking out against apostasy laws, accusing them of trying to destroy the faith despite members professing to be Muslims.

The Islamist party’s Syura Council member Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali At-Takiri said G25’s stand on rejecting punishment or action against those who contravened Islamic laws shows they have gone astray.

“It is borne out of misplaced confidence and deviates from the fact that Islam is the official religion of the country as stipulated in the Federal Constitution,” he said in a Facebook post.

Yesterday, G25 said various state laws penalising apostasy, whether by fines, imprisonment or rehabilitation, were inconsistent with the Federal Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion.

It also said that from an Islamic perspective, no one can be coerced to believe in God and therefore no one should be forced to remain in Islam, although it added that leaving the faith was “something regrettable”.

“However, if he persists to forsake Islam, it is between him and God. There is no earthly punishment provided in the Quran,” it said in a report on “Administration of Matters Pertaining to Islam”.

Khairuddin said punishing those who contravened Islamic laws was an obligation and responsibility of the government, including for offences like premarital sex and consumption of alcohol as well as crimes like murder and theft.

He accused G25 of trying to separate faith from the administration of the country, a stance, he said, which was dangerous for Muslims.

He said their views also went against the Federal Constitution as well as state laws.

“The federal and state governments must take action against this group who are promoting their deviant views,” Khairuddin said.



