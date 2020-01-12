Issues on setting up Jakim explained to G25, says Fuziah

KUANTAN: Issues on the setting up of the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) had been explained in detail to the G25 group of former top civil servants.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh said the meeting with G25 took place during the early formation of the top-level Islamic Affairs Committee (Jawatankuasa Tertinggi Hal Ehwal Islam) by the Pakatan Harapan government around July 2018.

In addition, she said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mujahid Yusof Rawa and herself had also again met the representatives of G25 about two months ago on the same matter.

‘’We have met them and answered all their questions, but they have continued to hang on to their own views although the matters raised had been discussed.

‘’Actually, there are no issues in the matters they raised. I think G25 must understand better the setting up of Jakim and other bodies.

“There are many mistakes in perception which must be tackled and we have tried to explain to them,’’ she said when met after giving away mandarin oranges to visitors of a shopping centre here today.

The media today reported a claim by G25 that the setting up of Jakim and the Council for Islamic Religious Affairs Malaysia (MKI) were not in line with the constitution as there was no provision for the agency to be set up at the national level.

Fuziah also reiterated the commitment of the PH government to defend the constitution, including Islam as the official religion of the federation, other than introducing the concept of Rahmatan Lil Alamin (Mercy To All Creations) in creating harmony among the multi-religious and multiracial populace in Malaysia.



