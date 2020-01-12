Mara will continue aid for rural entrepreneurs, says Rina Harun

PORT DICKSON: Rural Development Minister Rina Mohd Harun has quashed rumours that Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) would stop giving aid to entrepreneurs in rural areas.

She said that on the contrary, Mara would continue implementing various programmes to help existing entrepreneurs and produce new ones in the rural areas.

“If there are people claiming that we have stopped extending aid to rural entrepreneurs, please stop these lies.

“I want to produce more millionaires, Mara entrepreneurs, and Mara will undertake more programmes to help entrepreneurs.

“Mara, as an institution for helping the rural community, will continue with its efforts, whether it is on education or entrepreneurship,” she told reporters after attending a community programme in the Bagan Pinang state constituency here today.

She was commenting on allegations that Mara would stop giving aid to rural entrepreneurs.

The allegations arose after Mara chairman Hasnita Hashim reportedly said that Mara had stopped making allocations for new investments, except in the field of education.

Rina said the statement might have been misinterpreted by certain quarters and created confusion.

She said the ministry would hold a press conference soon to clarify the matter.

“We don’t want people to try and exploit the situation due to miscommunication and the like,” she added.



