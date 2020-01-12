Mohamaddin says he gave the money, not his ministry

KIMANIS: Tourism minister Mohamaddin Ketapi today said the aid which was announced for Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bongawan II was through his allocation as a minister and not from his ministry.

As such, Mohamaddin dismissed allegations by MCA president Wee Ka Siong who called it a form of vote-buying and urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate Mohamaddin.

Wee also said it was an offence under the Election Offences Act 1954.

However, Mohamaddin, who is Lahad Datu MP, said in a statement: “The people must be looked after and as a leader, I do not have to vacillate and drag my feet.”

When launching a tourism event in conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2020 at the school yesterday, Mohamaddin announced an allocation of RM50,000 following an open request from the Papar district officer Ghulam Rasul Hapil, to repair the facilities at SMK Bongawan II.

Commenting further, Mohamaddin said he decided on announcing the allocation as it was his responsibility to take immediate action when people complained about their difficulties.

“I must give a commitment to help, no matter the time, during a by-election or not, that is my responsibility. He (Wee Ka Siong), as a former minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, should be more aware of such a situation,’’ he said.

Mohamaddin said he took heed of the previous government’s failure of putting off attending to the needs of the people which resulted in them having a change of heart.



