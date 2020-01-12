Neighbour held after woman stabbed 10 times in lift

GEORGE TOWN: A man has been arrested after a resident at the Taman Sri Damai flats in Jelutong was stabbed 10 times during a robbery in a lift last Wednesday.

The 26-year-old man – a neighbour of the stabbing victim – was detained in the city centre yesterday, northeast district police chief Soffian Santong said.

He said the suspect, who had criminal and drug abuse records, tested positive for drugs.

Soffian said that in the incident, which took place at about 11.15pm, a 20-year-old woman was stabbed repeatedly by a man who fled with her wallet and handphone.

Family members sent the victim, who is not working, to Penang Hospital.

He said the suspect, who wore a face mask, has been remanded to assist in the investigation.



