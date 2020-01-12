New district office may be set up in Kimanis

KIMANIS: The Sabah state government is looking into setting up a new district office in the Kimanis parliamentary constituency to make it easier for residents, who currently have to carry out government-related transactions in two different districts.

Sabah Chief Minister Mohd Shafie Apdal said the proposed district office would be located between Membakut and Bongawan.

He said the proposal had been forwarded to the state secretary, Safar Untong, and a committee was studying the matter.

Shafie said the district office should be located right in the centre, not in Membakut and not in Bongawan. Otherwise, Membakut residents would have to walk far (to the office) and the same goes for Bongawan people.

“This office needs to be set up for the benefit of the public, to facilitate their dealings (with the government),” he told reporters after campaigning for the Warisan candidate in Kampung Brunei here today.

The Kimanis constituency comprises Bongawan, which is situated south of Papar district, and Membakut in the interior of Beaufort.

At present, Bongawan residents normally deal with the Papar district office while those in Membakut go to the Beaufort district office.

Shafie said the proposal to set up a new district office was first announced by the previous government in 2013 but it was not implemented.

The Warisan candidate for the Kimanis by-election is Karim Bujang, 67, while BN is fielding Mohamad Alamin, 48. Polling takes place on Jan 18.



