Nora Anne post-mortem report ‘ready soon’

NILAI: The full post-mortem report on Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin will be available soon and will be submitted to the Attorney-General’s office, Negeri Sembilan police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop said today.

Quorin was found dead in the jungle last year, 10 days after she went missing from a resort where she was holidaying with her parents.

Mohamad said the police were still waiting for a full report from the pathology team before it is submitted to the Attorney-General’s Office. “We expect to get the full report from the (pathology) team soon,” he told Bernama.

He said based on preliminary reports submitted to the Attorney-General’s Office, the case has been categorised as ‘No Further Action’ (NFA).

Fifteen-year-old Nora Anne and her family arrived in Malaysia on Aug 3 last year for a two-week holiday and checked into The Dusun Pantai Hill resort in Pantai, a day before the teenager was reported missing.

Her naked body was found on Aug 13 near a river about 2.5km from the eco-resort by a team of volunteers involved in the search-and-rescue operations.

Early autopsy reports found that the death of Nora Anne, who had learning difficulties, had no signs of criminal elements and the teenager was confirmed to have died from gastrointestinal bleeding caused by starvation and prolonged stress.



