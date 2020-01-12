Only IMM13 is legitimate, others are unacceptable in Sabah, says PBS

KOTA KINABALU: PBS leader Maximus Ongkili wants the Kimanis voters to make a stand and deny Warisan the by-election victory as a signal that they are against the Temporary Sabah Pass (PSS).

He said the PSS is a genuine security scare for Sabahans and a direct threat to their livelihood as these migrants would be allowed to work, do business and travel across the state freely.

Ongkili said the only group of migrants that deserved attention were those holding the IMM13 document as it is the only piece of paper that is recognised under the Immigration Act.

“They are about 65,000 IMM13 holders in Sabah, excluding their family members.

“The IMM13 is the only paper recognised by the Immigration Department, while the Surat Burung-Burung or census certificate are not valid travel documents or immigration papers.

“These other people should be rounded up and repatriated as they have no business to be here.

“These documents also don’t allow them to work and stay here as they are just papers for the purpose of the census,” said Ongkili, during a PBS walkabout in Lido here on Sunday.

The PSS has become a bone of contention between Umno and Warisan, the two parties vying to capture Kimanis in the Jan 18 by-election.

The home ministry plans to issue the PSS as a single identification card to replace the IMM13, Surat Burung-Burung and census certificate.

The ministry estimates that PSS may be given to 600,000 people, if the family members are included.

The former BN federal minister said Putrajaya should deport all migrants without IMM13 papers and allow them to return to Sabah only if they had proper passports.

He said only when they are here legally should they be allowed to apply for a work permit.

Under the PSS, Ongkili said the three-year renewal period will allow the migrants to travel everywhere in Sabah, without any restriction.

“They would be able to find work and open up businesses in areas like Kimanis, Kota Marudu, Nabawan and elsewhere.

“They would be a direct threat to the livelihood of the locals and indigenous communities,” said Ongkili.

He also rubbished Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s claim yesterday that the PSS was approved during the Barisan Nasional era and that it could implement the idea after its loss in the 14th general election.

He said Pairin Kitingan, who chaired the technical committee on Foreigners Management in Sabah, had no authority to give his approval.

He said the main committee, jointly chaired by former home minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman, had never approved the implementation of PSS and neither did the federal Cabinet at the time.

“The accusation made by the present government is all nonsense. In reality, it is just their way to assist migrants in Sabah — not the real Sabahans,” he said.



