Retire ‘old horse’ Karim, Najib tells Kimanis voters

KIMANIS: Najib Razak criticised Warisan’s Kimanis by-election candidate Karim Bujang last night, asking what the former five-term assemblyman for Bongawan had done for his constituents.

Najib likened Karim to an old horse that no longer can do anything, drawing laughter from a crowd of about 500 at a ceramah in Kampung Pimping here.

“The Warisan candidate is an old horse. If it’s an old horse, it should be butchered.

“He was a rep for five terms, what has he done?” the former prime minister asked.

Karim, 67, was the Bongawan assemblyman from 1990 to 2013 when he was still in Umno. He faces Barisan Nasional’s Mohamad Alamin in the Kimanis by-election on Saturday.

Najib said Kimanis needs a younger leader and 48-year-old Mohamad from Umno can be a voice for the constituents and BN in Parliament.

He said victory for BN in Kimanis will be proof that Pakatan Harapan had won the 14th general election “on lies and slander”.

The former Umno president also said BN leaders had never tried to steal away Sabah’s rights, adding that he was the one who initiated the policy that Sabah schools should have at least 90% Sabahan teachers.

He said he was the first prime minister who tried to return Sabah’s rights, and not Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who held the prime minister’s post earlier for 22 years.

“We also initiated the Malaysia Agreement talks but, sadly, we were not able to start the process, but still the BN government had the intention to deliver them (Sabah’s rights),” he said.

Najib also promised to end the Temporary Sabah Pass (PSS) programme if BN recaptures Putrajaya in the 15th general election.

Meanwhile, Sabah Umno chief Bung Mokhtar Radin insisted the PSS is not a BN initiative, saying Warisan-PH was so adamant to pin the blame on BN “that they also got Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to lie for them”.

“It is a cover-up, a lie to cover their own mistakes,” he said.

He said the PSS plan had never passed through the deliberation of the Royal Commission of Inquiry on Illegal Immigrants technical committee.



