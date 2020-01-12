School assistant nabbed for hurling chair at Year 1 pupil

SIBU: A student management assistant has been arrested for allegedly throwing a chair which injured a Year One schoolgirl at a primary school on Wednesday.

Song district police chief Rowney Michael Jalak said the girl’s grandfather lodged a police report yesterday and the 35-year-old suspect was arrested on the same day at 2.30 pm.

Song is about 90km from here.

‘’The victim told her grandfather that the suspect was supervising a night study session at the school dormitory when the incident took place at around 7 pm on Jan 8,” Rowney said when contacted here.

Rowney said the suspect, believed to be under the influence of alcohol, became furious at some noisy students during the session and threw a chair which struck the pupil on the head.

“The victim’s grandfather only learnt about the incident when the victim returned home last Friday. The victim who had a fever after the incident was taken to the Song Health Clinic for treatment,” he said.

The suspect was released on police bail after his statement was recorded and the case would be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor after the victim’s medical report was obtained.



