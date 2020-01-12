UiTM student drowns, another missing off Terengganu’s Pantai Pandak

KUALA TERENGGANU: A trip by 15 Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Chendering students to Pantai Pandak here yesterday turned tragic when one of them drowned and another went missing.

Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Mohd Salahuddin Isa said Mohd Nor Hishamudin Nor Saidi, 21, and Tengku Mohd Afiq Tengku Muhazan Shah, 20, were swept away by strong currents at about 6pm.

He said Nor Hishamudin’s body was found floating about 1km away at 9.50pm.

Salahuddin said the department sent 17 personnel from the water rescue unit after receiving a call.

He said the search and rescue operation would continue at 7am today after it was called off last night because of strong winds and huge waves.



