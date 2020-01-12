UPSI backs revival of higher education ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris supports a suggestion by Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad to consider having two education ministries once again, comprising the education ministry and the higher education ministry.

The university’s vice-chancellor, Prof Mohammad Shatar Sabran, said the increasingly challenging complexity of tertiary institutions warrants setting up a separate ministry responsible for the direction and performance of higher institutions.

He said this was in line with the nation’s objective of making Malaysia an international education hub.

“We are confident that the proposal by the prime minister to revive the higher education ministry is a noble one and we in UPSI are supportive of the idea,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the higher education ministry could work with public and private universities to bring in more international students.

Shatar also welcomed Mahathir’s appointment as the interim education minister and noted that Mahathir had vast experience as prime minister. Mahathir was also once the education minister, he said.

Yesterday, Mahathir said he would study the possibility of splitting the education ministry by setting up a higher education ministry, as was previously done.



