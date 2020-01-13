AirAsia flight forced to return after woman threatens suicide bombing

PETALING JAYA: An AirAsia flight from Kolkara to Mumbai was forced to return to the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International on Jan 11 after a female passenger threatened to blow up the aircraft, according to Indian media reports.

Mohini Mondol, 25, was a passenger on AirAsia flight I5316.

After 40 minutes of flying, she passed a note for the pilot through a flight attendant, claiming she was strapped with bombs which she would detonate at any moment.

The pilot declared an emergency as the plane returned to the airport at 11pm on Saturday. The woman was later arrested.

“There was no bomb strapped to her body. Further investigation is on. She is yet to divulge why she created the bomb scare, why was she going to Mumbai and why she wanted the flight to return to Kolkata,” an airport officer was quoted by the Hindustan Times..

Indian aviation regulators later cleared the aircraft.



