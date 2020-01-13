Cops begin probe into 5 election violations in Kimanis

KIMANIS: Police have opened investigation papers

so far received 10 reports, 10 days into the campaigning for the Kimanis parliamentary by-election, Beaufort police chief DSP Azmir Abdul Razak said.

He said of the total, five investigation papers have been opened for various offences under the Election Offences Act 1954 and the Penal Code.

“The cases being investigated are with regards to bribery, defamation and humiliation,” he said.

He said the two rival political parties had applied for 163 political campaign permits, 102 for Warisan and 61 for Barisan Nasional.

Azmir also confirmed that no incidents had occurred during the 10-day campaign, and that both parties had been cooperative with the police.

He that police have approved a conditional permit for a rally against the Temporary Sabah Pass on Jan 15.

“The application was submitted by the organiser, Benjamin Ondoi on Jan 3 and a conditional approval was given on Jan 3, in accordance with the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012,” he said.

The Kimanis parliamentary by-election on Jan 18 is being contested by Karim Bujang of Warisan and Mohamad Alamin of BN.



