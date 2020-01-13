Cops confirm anti-drug raid but mum on speculation of Selangor rep’s arrest

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have confirmed the arrest of 17 people during anti-narcotic raid at a condominium in Puchong last night, amid speculation that a PPBM state assemblyman in Selangor was also among those taken in.

Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador however refused to say whether the raid was the same one linked to the speculation over the arrest of PPBM’s Dengkil assemblyman Adhif Syan Abdullah.

“Police have identified the VVIP involved in the drug case. I think you know (who). I know some of you know about the behaviour of some of the VVIPs,” Hamid told reporters in Bukit Aman today.

Adhif, who is also Selangor PPBM Youth chief, had earlier denied that he was among those arrested in the raid, but admitted that he was present when the raid took place.

Hamid said during the raid, police seized 0.8 grammes of ketamine.

