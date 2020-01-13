Cops to question Latheefa over leaked phone calls

KUALA LUMPUR: Police today said they would call in Latheefa Koya over the anti-graft chief’s public disclosure of nine audio clips involving former prime minister Najib Razak and several VIPs.

Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador also confirmed that police have received the nine files from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

He said police were also checking on the authenticity of the recordings.

“We will surely look into who made the tape. If there is ambiguity on points of law, we will get the attorney-general’s advice. It’s important to get authenticity,” he told the media here.

He said the probe is being carried out under Section 203A of the Penal Code, which is related to divulging official secrets, as well as under Section 218, which has to do with the preparation of false materials with the intent to save someone from legal action.

