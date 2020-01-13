Doctors can get flu vaccines from alternative supplier, says ministry

PETALING JAYA: Private doctors have been urged to apply to the health ministry if they want to purchase flu vaccines from an alternative supplier.

The ministry’s Pharmaceutical Services Division senior director Dr Ramli Zainal said the ministry had approved for 1 million vaccine tablets to be supplied by an alternative supplier. The tablets will benefit 100,000 patients.

“So the private clinics can get the vaccines themselves. But they need to apply to us if they want to get (vaccines) from the alternative supplier,” he told reporters here.

Ramli said this in response to grouses by the Malaysian Medical Association that private clinic doctors get “leftovers” after hospitals have been supplied with the flu vaccines.

MMA president Dr N Ganabaskaran said the priority was normally given to public hospitals, followed by private hospitals, while the “leftovers” would be supplied to the 7,000 doctors in general practice.

Ganabaskaran said private clinic doctors should be given priority as they were the first point of contact for patients and were close to the community.

Ramli said the ministry currently obtained its supply of flu vaccines for government hospitals from five suppliers.

“It (flu vaccine supply) is not a problem in government hospitals,” he said.



