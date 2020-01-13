Education ministry company chairman claims trial to RM178,000 CBT charges

KUALA LUMPUR: A non-executive chairman of a company owned by the education ministry today claimed trial to three charges of criminal breach of trust amounting to RM178,049.

Abdul Rahman Shariff of Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS) was charged with misappropriating RM150,000 from Yayasan Pengurusan Ilmu, where he is a director.

The sum was subsequently banked into his company, Syarikat Mudra Resources Sdn Bhd, in November 2018.

On the second charge, Rahman was accused of buying two boxes of cigars worth RM3,049 with money belonging to the foundation in 2018.

He was also charged with misappropriating RM25,000 from the foundation to purchase an oven and an exhaust hood on Jan 7, 2019 for Coffee Sandwich Revival, a company belonging to his wife.

Deputy public prosecutors Farah Yasmin Salleh and Abdul Rashid Sulaiman represented the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, while Rahman was represented by Sallehudin Saidin.

Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi set bail at RM100,000 in one surety and ordered Rahman to report himself to the Federal Territories MACC office every month.

She also set Feb 13 for re-mention of the case.



