Education ministry plagued by many problems, says Dr M

HULU SELANGOR: Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today he will need to study the problems in the education sector first before making any decisions.

Mahathir, who is acting education minister, said there are many problems plaguing the ministry.

“So I want to know why these problems are being raised and find the solutions,” he told reporters after visiting a railway depot in Serendah, which is part of the Klang Valley Double Track (KVDT2) project

Asked when he would report for duty at the education ministry, the prime minister said: “As soon as possible.”

The Cabinet agreed to Mahathir’s appointment as acting education minister after Maszlee Malik quit the post on Jan 3.

Asked if he would split the education ministry into two, with the other being for higher education, he said: “That will be something I will consider.”

On concerns over the Influenza A outbreak, Mahathir said the health ministry is accessing the situation.

“They need to know if it is widespread or still in the initial stages so appropriate action can be taken,” he said.

On the recognition of the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), Mahathir said he needs to carry out more research.

Asked to comment on the G25 group of retired civil servants’ questioning of the legality of Jakim and National Council for Islamic Affairs (NCIA), he said that is their view.

“Other people have other views about religion. We have to take into consideration the different views. I can’t say I agree or don’t, it is up to the people,” he added.



