Families of high-profile murder victims to state opposition to death penalty abolition

PETALING JAYA: Families of three murder victims will meet Putrajaya’s special committee to review the mandatory death sentence tomorrow, ahead of a report on its findings expected this month.

They are expected to voice their opposition against any move to replace the mandatory death sentence.

They include families of deputy public prosecutor Kevin Morais, cosmetics business owner Sosilawati Lawiya, banker Stephen Wong Jing Kui, UUM graduate Chee Gaik Yap and teenager Annie Kok Yin Cheng, both of whom were raped and murdered in 2006 and 2009 respectively.

A statement by their family members said they would meet former chief justice Richard Malanjum, who heads the Special Committee on the Study of the Alternative Sentence to the Mandatory Death Sentence and other members.

The statement said the calls to abolish the death sentence from “liberal pro-abolition NGOs” as well as government leaders have ignored the victims of the convicted individuals.

“Sadly the dead victims do not have a voice and their families do not have the support of the current Cabinet and they do not have any platform to speak up on this issue,” they said.



