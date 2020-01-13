Latheefa says there’s a plot to slander her over audio release

PETALING JAYA: Latheefa Koya, head of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, is to lodge a police report over an alleged plot to slander her over the release of nine audio recordings implicating high-level government officials and foreign dignitaries.

Latheefa said in a statement today that she had received information that there was a criminal plot to fabricate and distribute materials to slander her by a group of individuals, one of them believed to be a lawyer.

“My special officer will lodge a report early tomorrow morning and hand over evidence of this to the police,” she said.

“I wish to send a clear message to those who are behind this, that I will not be threatened or intimidated from carrying out my duty as the Chief Commissioner of the MACC.“

Last week, MACC released audio recordings of nine telephone conversations featuring former Prime Minister Najib Razak, his wife Rosmah Mansor, ex-MACC chief Dzulkifli Ahmad as well as the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed Zayed Al Nahyan, in discussions over dealings linked to 1MDB and SRC International.

The individuals appeared to be conspiring to manipulate information regarding the investment arm.

MACC said the clips would be handed over to police for investigation.

The release of the clips sparked a series of protests over the constitutionality of her action and the possible effect on Najib’s current trial on criminal charges relating to SRC International.

Latheefa had said these revelations were not sub judice and may not affect the current trials involving Najib, as it concerned a new set of offences.



