Muhyiddin denies special officer nabbed in police raid

PETALING JAYA: Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has denied that one of the individuals nabbed together with a Selangor assemblyman, allegedly for drugs, was his special officer.

“He is an employee at the party’s headquarters,” he said in a statement, referring to PPBM.

Muhyiddin is the PPBM president.

He also said he would leave it to the police to investigate the matter and would not interfere in the case.

“Authorities must take action based on the rule of law.”

Earlier today, it was reported that Dengkil assemblyman Adhif Syan Abdullah was detained and later released by police for drugs.

Adhif has since dismissed the allegation which has gone viral on social media.

The report that went viral said an assemblyman and 10 others, including an officer attached with Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, were detained by police.

It said the incident took place at an entertainment centre in Damansara, Kuala Lumpur, and urine tests showed they were positive for drugs.



