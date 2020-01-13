Principal of award-winning school questioned over sexual grooming allegation

JOHOR BAHRU: An award-winning secondary school principal is among three invidivuals whose statements were recorded by police over over their alleged involvement in the sexual grooming of a male student.

Johor police chief Mohd Kamaruddin Md Din said the principal and two witnesses were called up after the issue went viral on social media recently.

“The investigation will continue with the recording of statements from other witnesses, and the evidence will be sent to the forensic lab for analysis,” he told Bernama.

The case is being investigated under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Kamarudin said so far, only one police report was lodged involving the principal.

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching reportedly said that the principal concerned had been transferred to a district education office while the ministry carried out investigations.

The issue came to light after an activist shared a post of the allegation on social media, including obscene messages which had been sent to students.



